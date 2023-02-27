Allstate Corp Has $673,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

