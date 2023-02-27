Allstate Corp Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,084 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

