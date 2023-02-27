AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,699,000 after acquiring an additional 72,838 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after acquiring an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $105.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

