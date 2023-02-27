AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,417 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after buying an additional 477,377 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.83 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

