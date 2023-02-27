iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $110.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

