Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $150.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.18 and a 200 day moving average of $145.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

