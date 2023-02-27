Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

HII stock opened at $220.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.