Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $131.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

