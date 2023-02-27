AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

