Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,311.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

