Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 534,260 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Eversource Energy worth $104,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

