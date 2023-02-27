Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,213 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

NASDAQ AY opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

