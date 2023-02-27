AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.98 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.