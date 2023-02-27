MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stake Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,627 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MXL opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

