AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HTH opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

