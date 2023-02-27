AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,871 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tripadvisor worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $254,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,556 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,952 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 247,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,336,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.92 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.