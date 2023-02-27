Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $542.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.