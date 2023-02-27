Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 73,848 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $195.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.56. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

