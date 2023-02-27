Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $118,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $88.11 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

