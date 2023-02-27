AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 360.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,397 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $56.43 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

