Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

