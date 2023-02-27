Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

