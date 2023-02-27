AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 25,338 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 218.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,977.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 292,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comerica Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

