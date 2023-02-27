Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stake Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,008 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $111,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,721,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 223.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 351,569 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 47.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

NYSE MGY opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

