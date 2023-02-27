Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 813 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,463,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,035 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

