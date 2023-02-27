Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,070 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $99,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,173,000 after acquiring an additional 159,593 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $109.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.