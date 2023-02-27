Citigroup Raises Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $12.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
