Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $198.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.89 and its 200 day moving average is $273.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,809,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

