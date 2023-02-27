Amcor plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Amcor has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,933 shares of company stock worth $7,190,913. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 353,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

