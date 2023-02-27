Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 866,995 shares of company stock worth $18,516,076. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

NYSE:GS opened at $363.85 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.