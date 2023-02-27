Royal Bank of Canada Has $129.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Sempra worth $129,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $155.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

