Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,481,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE V opened at $219.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.28. The company has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

