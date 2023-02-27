Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 12,285 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

