NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $232.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.