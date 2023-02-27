United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 4,313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $450.43 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $470.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.70.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.