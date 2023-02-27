AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $134.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.55.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

