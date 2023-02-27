Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 31,655 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,655 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at $20,479,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $128.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

