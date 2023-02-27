Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 7,818 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Saia by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $270.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.82.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.