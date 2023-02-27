Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

