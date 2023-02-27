Allstate Corp Has $790,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

