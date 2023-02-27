MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,175. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

