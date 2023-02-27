Allstate Corp Sells 9,846 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

