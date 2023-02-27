Allstate Corp Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 20.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the software company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 179.0% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Splunk by 185.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Splunk by 664.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 62,211 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

SPLK opened at $101.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.