Allstate Corp Invests $577,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 275,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,611,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Shares of TYL opened at $327.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

