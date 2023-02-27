Allstate Corp Buys Shares of 10,965 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.59.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Best Buy stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

