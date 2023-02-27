Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Match Group by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 765,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Match Group by 116.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,136,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after acquiring an additional 610,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,610,000 after purchasing an additional 566,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $41.34 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

