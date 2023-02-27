Allstate Corp Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $51.19.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

