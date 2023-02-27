Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $26,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

