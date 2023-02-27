ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,731 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.90% of ICU Medical worth $32,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,551 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $43,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 627.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $177.02 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.55.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

