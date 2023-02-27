Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $33,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 198.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,904,000. Finally, Artha Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.